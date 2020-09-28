wrestling / News
CM Punk Says He Didn’t Watch Clash of Champions, Claims WWE Makes Things Too Stressful On Talent
CM Punk held a Q&A on his Twitter account last night where he gave his thoughts on current wrestlers, how WWE makes things too stressful, his deal with FOX and more. Here are highlights:
On wrestling The Shield and attending a wedding the same day: “They made it too stressful when easier solutions were presented months ahead of time, but that’s what they do.”
On if he watched Clash of Champions: “Nope.”
On Sasha Banks in the Mandalorian: “Dude! So great. Kinda jelly, but not a hater, can’t wait to watch!”
On if he’s done with his WWE on FOX deal: “Nope! Still there!”
