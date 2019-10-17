CM Punk Says He Doesn’t Watch AEW, Thinks Their Success is Great

– CM Punk spoke with WGN for a new interview promoting his movie Girl on the Third Floor and was asked about AEW. Some highlights and the video are below:

On if he watches AEW: “I do not. I don’t watch wrestling.”

On what he thinks about AEW’s success: “I think it’s great. Yeah, I wish these guys nothing but success. You know, if they’re successful, it will force WWE to be more creative and it’s always better when there’s not just one place to work. You know, it’s better for the wrestlers, it’s better for the fans. I think competition drives industry, so if there’s only one place in town to work, I think the creatives will be lazy. So, hopefully both companies will push each other and make the product better for the fans.”