wrestling / News
CM Punk Says He Doesn’t Watch AEW, Thinks Their Success is Great
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
– CM Punk spoke with WGN for a new interview promoting his movie Girl on the Third Floor and was asked about AEW. Some highlights and the video are below:
On if he watches AEW: “I do not. I don’t watch wrestling.”
On what he thinks about AEW’s success: “I think it’s great. Yeah, I wish these guys nothing but success. You know, if they’re successful, it will force WWE to be more creative and it’s always better when there’s not just one place to work. You know, it’s better for the wrestlers, it’s better for the fans. I think competition drives industry, so if there’s only one place in town to work, I think the creatives will be lazy. So, hopefully both companies will push each other and make the product better for the fans.”
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Told Mike Adamle and Taz to Walk Off ECW Commentary in 2008
- Booker T Says Big E. Can Be a Big Star, Says He Could See Big E. Take on Brock Lesnar
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit