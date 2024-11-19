wrestling / News

CM Punk Says He Feels Like He Wasted Some Matches On Some People In AEW

November 19, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Bash in Berlin - CM Punk wins Strap Match Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat (per Fightful), CM Punk reflected on his AEW tenure.

Punk joined the promotion in 2021 before being fired in 2023. Punk was asked whether there were any wrestlers he wishes he could’ve told a story with.

“No. I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is. Some people understand the business and some people don’t. I think everybody here understands the business.”

