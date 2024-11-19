CM Punk Says He Feels Like He Wasted Some Matches On Some People In AEW

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat (per Fightful), CM Punk reflected on his AEW tenure.

Punk joined the promotion in 2021 before being fired in 2023. Punk was asked whether there were any wrestlers he wishes he could’ve told a story with.

“No. I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is. Some people understand the business and some people don’t. I think everybody here understands the business.”