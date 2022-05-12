CM Punk Says He Has No Interest In Match With KENTA

In an interview with Comicbook.com, CM Punk briefly stated that he has no interest in a match with KENTA at the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door event. KENTA has been trying to get a match with Punk for a while now, which is also something that online fans have been wanting to see. Here are highlights:

On his AEW run so far: “This run has been more than what I expected. I had expectations. They were pretty high. So far, they’ve pretty much shattered all that, and that’s just based on analytics and numbers of how well we’re doing. I’ve long said that I’m there for the fans in the building. Nowadays everybody is still focused on ratings numbers when cable is absolutely — I canceled DirecTV months ago. I just, I couldn’t do it anymore. It’s too convoluted. It’s too expensive. Streaming services are, I feel like, are the future. So when people look at ratings and say that wrestling is dying, I say, “Well look at our buildings. We’re selling out and we’re doing our first million-dollar gate.” So I don’t attribute that just to me. I attribute that to the spirit of AEW and everybody behind the scenes that makes it all work and makes it all click. But the run, my run specifically, my stuff as a whole, I’ve never been happier in a wrestling ring. I’ve never, to me, been telling more fluid, better, reality-based stories. It’s been a real treat.”

On if he’s interested in a match with KENTA: “No.”

On if he has ideas for writing another comic for Marvel: “I’ll have a nervous breakdown if I have to write a comic book while juggling all these other projects I’m doing. But yeah, there’s always ideas. I always talk publicly about writing for a Punisher story. But I think the brilliant thing about my stuff for comics was they approach me when they have an idea and they go, “Hey, we want you to write Drax,” and that’s, it’s not a book I ever thought [of]. I don’t have ideas for Drax. But then when you’re presented with an opportunity, it gets the wheels turning and the juices start flowing. They did the same thing with Shang-Chi. They’re like, “Hey, we’re doing a Shang-Chi one-shot and we think you’re perfect for this,” and I was like, “Of course.” So I like in that context where they can come to me with different stuff and it’s not necessarily anything that I ever thought that I would be in a position to do, and to me that’s when the creativity really kind of kicks in. I think anybody can be like, “Yeah, I have this one story in my head and it’s Punisher,” or, “I really want to write a Batman story.” That’s easy. But when they come to you and they’re like, “Hey, we’re going to, can you do a Ra’s al Ghul one-shot?” You’d be like, “What? Oh man, I never thought of that,” and you’d be surprised what your imagination can do.”