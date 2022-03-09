CM Punk Says He Likes Hangman Page, But Wants To Be AEW World Champion

Fightful reports that during a post-show media scrum after AEW Revolution, CM Punk spoke about his desire to become the AEW World Champion now that he has finished his feud with MJF. He noted that he has a good record (currently 13-1) and admitted he liked current champion Hangman Page.

He said: “I think so. There are people I want to wrestle just for wrestling’s sake, but after a while, I don’t know how much time I have. I don’t know how many matches I have left. If I’m not working my way towards a title shot and I’m not trying to be where Hangman is, I don’t know what I’m doing. I think that’s something that might happen, keep your eyes on it. There is a ranking system, I think I’m doing pretty good; I like Hangman, though. It’s a lot easier to wrestle someone when you hate him. I like that Cowboy.“