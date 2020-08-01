CM Punk Says He Shouldn’t Be Included In List Of Greatest Elbow Drops, Comes With Nickname For Bayley’s Summer

The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a question to fans today, asking who had the best elbow drop in WWE history: Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Kairi Sane, and CM Punk.

Punk responded on Twitter saying that he shouldn’t be considered.

He wrote: “Come on. This is a list I shouldn’t be on.”

Later on, another fan asked what the Summer of 2020 should be called, bringing up the ‘Summer of Punk.’ In a reference to the success of Bayley (whose real first name is Pamela), Punk said it should be called the ‘Pam-demic.’

She replied: “You’re the smartest and coolest man.”

Come on. This is a list I shouldn’t be on. https://t.co/2pSlsAOr5K — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 1, 2020

If @CMPunk had the Summer of Punk, what should we call the Summer of 2020? The Summer of Gold? The Summer of B.B.? The Summer of 2 Belts? Any thoughts @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/QXwSJdaFoK — Andy Funes (@TheAndyFunke) August 1, 2020