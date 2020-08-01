wrestling / News

CM Punk Says He Shouldn’t Be Included In List Of Greatest Elbow Drops, Comes With Nickname For Bayley’s Summer

August 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE, Raw

The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a question to fans today, asking who had the best elbow drop in WWE history: Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Kairi Sane, and CM Punk.

Punk responded on Twitter saying that he shouldn’t be considered.

He wrote: “Come on. This is a list I shouldn’t be on.

Later on, another fan asked what the Summer of 2020 should be called, bringing up the ‘Summer of Punk.’ In a reference to the success of Bayley (whose real first name is Pamela), Punk said it should be called the ‘Pam-demic.’

She replied: “You’re the smartest and coolest man.

