CM Punk Says He Tried To Warn Randy Orton, Hopes Bray Wyatt Has Forgotten ‘Whipping Incident’

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Backstage

CM Punk is back to joking around on Twitter, sending a tweet to Bray Wyatt (who quoted the Joker) saying that he tried to warn Randy Orton. Wyatt included a photo of Orton getting ready to punt kick him when he was Husky Harris. Punk then hoped that Wyatt forgave him for whipping him during that same time period.

He wrote: “I tried to warn him. Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such…

