CM Punk Says He Wanted To Punch Dominik Mysterio In The Face Since He Was Ten

Following Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship victory at WrestleMania 41, the wrestling world buzzed with potential future storylines.

During a post-show interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN (per Fightful), CM Punk was asked about Dominik’s win.

“It’s the ironic reaction is what that is because he’s a little snake. He’s a little piece of garbage. You know it too. (DC says he was cheering for Dominik) Of course you were because you’re like, ‘oh, I want to be funny and contrarian and I want to cheer for the guy that has no redeeming qualities whatsoever’. But now he’s the Intercontinental Champion. Well, my hat’s off to him. I don’t know what’s going on with me next. Maybe I’ll go after Dominik Mysterio. Man, every time I see him, I still see that little 8, 10-year-old little brat. You know what I mean? I wanted to punch him in the face when he was 10. Now I get to legally.”