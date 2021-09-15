CM Punk Says He’ll Address ‘The Suzuki Incident’ On AEW Dynamite

During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki faced Jon Moxley in the main event. The match ended up being shortened for time, as was Suzuki’s ring entrance. Normally his entrance lasts longer, and allows the fans to sing “Kaze Ni Nare” back at him. However, he hadn’t even made it to the ring yet when Moxley’s music hit. This upset some fans on Twitter while others turned it into a meme referred to as “The Suzuki Incident.” In a post on Twitter, CM Punk said that he will address the situation when he does commentary for Dynamite tonight.

He wrote: “I will address the Suzuki incident. You’re welcome.”

I will address the Suzuki incident. You’re welcome. https://t.co/pFpcjS93fD — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 14, 2021

You can also see a few examples of the meme below.

