CM Punk Says He’s Not Interested in an In-Ring Return

– During his debut on WWE Backstage, CM Punk did a sit-down interview and discussed the possibility of returning to the ring. Speculation is of course at an all-time high about Punk potentially returning now that he’s on the FOX-produced WWE discussion show, but Punk said it’s not something he’s currently pursuing.

After a little chuckle, Punk says, “So, regardless of what my answer is, there’s somebody that’s always going to be upset with it, right? And like, as I’ve said, I’ve stated, I work for FOX, I haven’t talked to anybody in WWE. It’s nothing that I’m actively pursuing or interested in. But I’m 41 years old, and I’ve lived and I’ve experienced life where I know to not say ‘no.’ But that’s gonna be a bridge that is gonna have to be built, and it might take as long as building the Great Wall of China because there’s some hurdles. There’s some hurdles there.”