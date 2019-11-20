wrestling / News
CM Punk Says He’s Not Interested in an In-Ring Return
– During his debut on WWE Backstage, CM Punk did a sit-down interview and discussed the possibility of returning to the ring. Speculation is of course at an all-time high about Punk potentially returning now that he’s on the FOX-produced WWE discussion show, but Punk said it’s not something he’s currently pursuing.
After a little chuckle, Punk says, “So, regardless of what my answer is, there’s somebody that’s always going to be upset with it, right? And like, as I’ve said, I’ve stated, I work for FOX, I haven’t talked to anybody in WWE. It’s nothing that I’m actively pursuing or interested in. But I’m 41 years old, and I’ve lived and I’ve experienced life where I know to not say ‘no.’ But that’s gonna be a bridge that is gonna have to be built, and it might take as long as building the Great Wall of China because there’s some hurdles. There’s some hurdles there.”
"It's not something I'm actively pursuing." – @CMPunk on a possible return to in-ring action. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/sg398s7uSI
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reveals That Tony Khan Left Tony Schiavone’s Birthday After Being Offended By Mark Madden
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Filming Big Show/Boss Man Cemetery Sequence, Says It Was Big Show’s Idea
- Mia Yim Details Her Horrific Experience Surviving Domestic Abuse, How Shelton Benjamin Was There For Her
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff, How Difficult Vader Was Backstage