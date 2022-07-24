CM Punk Says His Foot ‘Feels Like It’s On Fire’ Every Day

In an interview with Skewed and Reviewed (via Fightful), CM Punk gave an update on the healing process for his foot injury, which he had surgery on last month. Tony Khan previously said that he’s not ruling out AEW All Out for Punk’s return, but acknowledged it might not happen until later.

Punk said: “It’s healing. It’s not healed. It feels like it’s on fire every day, partly probably because of how much you know I was on my feet all day yesterday. I just don’t wear the boot, but that’s mostly because I want people to recognize that I don’t want them near my foot. I’m working hard to come back; It’s just, it’s a shitty injury you know, not being able to walk and like my entire calf on that side kind of shut down so learning how to walk again is fucking frustrating, but I’m better than I was yesterday, I’ll be better tomorrow, and hopefully I’ll see everybody soon.“