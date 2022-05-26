wrestling / News
CM Punk Says His Match Against Dax Harwood Is His Favorite One in AEW
– Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, AEW star CM Punk credited his recent Dynamite match against FTR’s Dax Harwood as his favorite match in AEW. The match took place on the March 23 edition of Dynamite.
Punk said on the match, “That’s the dragon I’m now chasing. I’m trying to replicate that feeling I had after that match. I never, ever say this, but to me that was the most perfect match I’ve probably ever had.”
CM Punk is scheduled to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship on Sunday, May 29 at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Arena.
