wrestling / News
CM Punk Says Keith Lee Winning the Royal Rumble Is A ‘No Brainer’
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, CM Punk praised Keith Lee on a recent episode of WWE Backstage and said that Lee should win the 2020 Royal Rumble. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Punk, who doubled down on his claims.
He said: “I think it’s kind of a no brainer. I think Keith Lee is a good guy. They need stars, and I think they can build a star with Keith Lee. Yeah, just ‘shoot throw’ everybody over the top rope.”
When asked if he thinks Brock Lesnar lasts the entire match when he enters at #1, Punk added: “Brock’s like me, he works once a month and he’s smart about his time. He doesn’t want to wrestle for an hour.”
