CM Punk Says MJF Likes To ‘Sh*t Where He Eats’

CM Punk has the wrestling world talking after going off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the AEW EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, though he didn’t mention them by name) during his AEW All Out post-show media scrum comments, but he also addressed MJF’s return to AEW, saying that “Max likes to sh*t where he eats.” Some of his comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“I’m tired of wrestling these pricks. I’m tired of wrestling these kids that think they know everything, but I’m not the boss. He won a number one contendership and I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it. I think Max is a supremely talented individual, but this goes to him and anybody else in the locker room that doesn’t want to be here; the grass is not greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it. Max likes to shit where he eats instead of watering the grass. We’ll have to see how that goes,” Punk said.