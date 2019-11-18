CM Punk Says “No One Is Safe” Ahead Of WWE Backstage Appearance

– CM Punk took to social media to hype his appearance on WWE Backstage tomorrow. Punk will join the show as an analyst alongside Renee Young and Booker T.

It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan

