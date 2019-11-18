wrestling / News
CM Punk Says “No One Is Safe” Ahead Of WWE Backstage Appearance
November 18, 2019 | Posted by
– CM Punk took to social media to hype his appearance on WWE Backstage tomorrow. Punk will join the show as an analyst alongside Renee Young and Booker T.
It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan
— CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019
