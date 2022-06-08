CM Punk Says Tony Khan Wouldn’t Let Him Give Up AEW World Title

During the latest AEW Road to video, CM Punk spoke about wanting to give up the AEW World title when he hurt his foot, but said AEW CEO Tony Khan wouldn’t let him.

He said: “I wasn’t as clear as I should have been. I offered to relinquish the title and Tony told me that under no circumstances was I allowed to do that. It means a lot to me that this place as a whole believes in me enough to let me just go get fixed.”