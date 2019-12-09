wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Says Wrestlers Doing ‘Too Sweet’ Are Doing ‘Rasslin Cosplay’, Kurt Angle Turns 51 Today, Shane McMahon on CBS Last Night

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Backstage

– CM Punk is getting ready for his second full episode of WWE Backstage, where he revealed he’s watching the match between Finn Balor and AJ Styles. He also accused wrestlers doing ‘too sweet’ gestures of doing ‘rasslin cosplay’ and commented on others taking photos with Triple H.

He wrote: “I gotta watch a @FinnBalor V @AJStylesOrg match for a segment we are doing on @WWEonFOX tomorrow. Is it any good? I don’t get the ‘too sweet’ thing. Rasslin cosplay. Side bar, does everyone just take pics with @TripleH now? Man. What a different world. I’m basically unfrozen caveman lawyer. Your world frightens and confuses me. #rasslin

– Shane McMahon appeared on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles last night, reprising his role of Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans. The episode is available now on CBS All Access.

– Kurt Angle turns 51 years old today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading