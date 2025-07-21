CM Punk Reveals The Secret To Going Over Time On Segments in WWE and Getting Away With It

In an interview with SportBible, CM Punk spoke about how certain WWE superstars are able to get away with going longer on segments than originally scheduled. According to Punk, it won’t matter if the segment is good. Here are highlights:

On the biggest takeaway viewers will have from WWE Unreal: “I think the biggest takeaway will be how detail-oriented, intricate and involved one Monday Night Raw is. For them it’s Monday Night Raw but for us it’s all day Raw! We show up at the building at 11am and we don’t go live until eight. It’s an all day thing and it’s an entire process of communication. I think it will be interesting for the fans to see exactly what that entails, how many people are involved and what the communication process is between Triple H, writers and producers and talent and how it all translates to the final product.”

On going over time on segments: “It’s one of the secret rules. As long as it’s really, really good, you can get away with it. Going 20 minutes over and you suck, that’s no good. I don’t want to cut into anyone else’s segment and there’s a lot of times I have X amount of time for something and I don’t think I need all that time, I’ll just go out there and go short. I would rather go short than long. If Rhea [Ripley] is in the next segment, I can nudge her and be like, ‘Hey, you guys need two minutes? I can give you two minutes’. That’s the way a lot of the talent work together. I know there is a lot of Bloodline segments or stuff with The Rock, when it’s really good and the crowd’s going absolutely banana for it – you can’t really rush through it. The overseas crowds, they love to sing and they love their soccer chants. You want the fans to react and don’t want to step on that because that makes the moment special.”

On which wrestler deserves a bigger opportunity: “I feel like there’s a lot and it’s hard to pinpoint anyone specifically. Especially in the women’s division, there’s so many that I know are so amazing at what they do and they don’t get enough TV time or opportunities to show everyone what they can do. Someone that I love is Candice LeRae, going through NXT with her and seeing how her brain works and how she goes out there – she’s the veteran in the ring. She knows what to do, keeps everyone calm and she’s got ideas. I wish someone like her would get more of an opportunity. With TV there’s only a limited amount of time and everyone gets their spot. It’s just what happens in the business but there’s a lot of people who I believe should be in a different spot to what they’re in right now.”