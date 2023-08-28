CM Punk Reportedly Had Security Escort After AEW All In Incident With Jack Perry

As previously reported, there was some sort of physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In yesterday. There are, however, conflicting reports on what exactly when down and who started it. Some say Perry swung at Punk while others have said Punk piefaced Perry, leading to the scuffle. Either way, Perry was said to be sent home while Punk remained after.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Punk actually had security escort him to his locker room after his match with Samoa Joe (which happened after the incident). According to Bryan Alvarez, Perry was then removed from the building. Punk stayed in his locker room for an indeterminate amount of time before security arrived to remove him as well.

Tony Khan later noted that AEW is investigating the matter.