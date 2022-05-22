wrestling / News
CM Punk Sends Out Message About Supporting Your Co-Workers
May 21, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, CM Punk shared a message about standing with your co-workers even if you don’t agree with them.
He wrote: “Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.”
