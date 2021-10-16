CM Punk Set for Guest Commentary on AEW Dynamite, Dark Order vs. Superkliq Official

– AEW has made some last-minute additions to tonight’s special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite. CM Punk has been announced for special guest commentary on tonight’s show.

Also, following what happened on Dynamite between The Dark Order and The Superkliq, Tony Khan has booked a trios match between the two stables. So, it will be Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Young Bucks & Adam Cole. Additionally, it appears The Inner Circle will be officially reunited tonight on Dynamite following the events on last night’s Rampage.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT. You can see the updated lineup for the show below:

* AAA Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. Masked Tag Team

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan

* The Dark Order vs. Superkliq

