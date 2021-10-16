wrestling / News
CM Punk Set for Guest Commentary on AEW Dynamite, Dark Order vs. Superkliq Official
– AEW has made some last-minute additions to tonight’s special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite. CM Punk has been announced for special guest commentary on tonight’s show.
Also, following what happened on Dynamite between The Dark Order and The Superkliq, Tony Khan has booked a trios match between the two stables. So, it will be Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Young Bucks & Adam Cole. Additionally, it appears The Inner Circle will be officially reunited tonight on Dynamite following the events on last night’s Rampage.
AEW Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT. You can see the updated lineup for the show below:
* AAA Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. Masked Tag Team
* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black
* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement
* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan
* The Dark Order vs. Superkliq
* Reveal of AEW Full Gear Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets
* CM Punk set for special guest commentary
* The Inner Circle reunited!
After picking up his 4th straight win in #AEW last night vs. @MattSydal on #AEWRampage, the unbeaten Best in the World @CMPunk will be LIVE on commentary TONIGHT on a Special Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CTJ1zEe1fH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
Last night on #AEWRampage, Hangman’s friends #DarkOrder challenged the #SuperKliq, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked that HUGE trios match TONIGHT with @SilverNumber1, @YTAlexReynolds & @EvilUno vs @AdamColePro + @youngbucks LIVE on Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c TONIGHT on TNT! https://t.co/oj8q9kxYui pic.twitter.com/V536u2XX57
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
The #InnerCircle banded together after a gang assault by @ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO & @AmericanTopTeam on #AEWRampage. @IAmJericho, @RealJakeHager, TNT Champion @sammyguevara, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful are reunited TONIGHT on Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/I2esFpZCNK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
