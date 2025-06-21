wrestling / News
CM Punk and Seth Rollins Have Altercation At Fantatics Fest
WWE is currently at Fantatics Fest and rivals CM Punk and Seth Rollins had another altercation in their ongoing feud. They got in each other’s faces and exchanged words, but ultimately things didn’t turn physical.
Rollins and Punk have been feuding since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. After Punk finished his rivalry with Drew McIntyre, they picked things up again. Punk won at the first RAW on Netflix and eliminated Rollins at Elimination Chamber. Rollins then won a cage match on RAW and a triple threat match (also involving Roman Reigns) at Wrestlemania. Then, Rollins and Bron Breakker defeated Punk and Sami Zayn on Saturday Night’s Main Event. It seems things are still not settled between the pair.
😳😳😳@CMPunk and @WWERollins just got into it at @FanaticsFest! @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/kuK0oG1Lfz
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2025
