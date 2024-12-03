CM Punk & Seth Rollins Come To Blows On WWE Raw

CM Punk and Seth Rollins got physical in the opening segment of this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Punk open the show and cut a promo in which he said that his road to WrestleMania could take several roads, hinting at appearances in the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber and talking about how he now has Paul Heyman’s favor to call on.

Rollins then came down to the ring and said that he has been thinking a lot about how he should have knocked Punk out as soon as Punk arrived in WWE, but he was busy defending titles while Punk was hurt. He said that with Punk having stood tall at Survivor Series, it became clear that it was time for him to rectify that.

Punk said that he’s not interested in Rollins because he doesn’t have a title anymore, and said that Rollins is not in his future. He told Rollins to stay out of his business and Rollins said it was his business before knocking Punk down. The two brawled until Sami Zayn and Jey Uso hit the ring to break it up.