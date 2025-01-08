Bully Ray On If CM Punk & Seth Rollins Legitimately Dislike Each Other

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc), Bully Ray talked about how legitimate the animosity between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is, or whether the two are just tremendous actors. Bully Ray noted that even if the issues between Punk and Rollins are real, being backstage with each other for so long usually causes professionalism to kick in.

“No matter how much the boys hate each other, if we’re around each other for a year — eh, things kind of subside,” Bully Ray said. “Our professionalism kicks in. We’re not best friends, but we’re on a ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’ basis. Cordial, professional courtesy.”

He added that a source of his within WWE has indicated to him that Punk and Rollins do legitimately dislike each other though.

“The word that I got from a very, very, very trusted friend and confidant within the WWE was, these two guys, although maintaining the utmost levels of professionalism, do not like each other to this day. Seth Rollins does not like CM Punk at all [and] Punk can’t stand what Rollins has turned into. There is very, very real animosity.”

Punk and Rollins faced each other on the RAW on Netflix debut on Monday night, with Punk coming away with the win.