CM Punk Speaks on Seth Rollins Heel Turn on WWE Backstage, Thinks Rollins Isn’t ‘Good at Being a Good Guy’ (Video)

– The WWE on FOX YouTube account released a clip from this week’s WWE Backstage, where CM Punk discusses Seth Rollins turning heel last Monday Night. You can also read 411’s full report on last Tuesday’s WWE Backstage RIGHT HERE. CM Punk stated the following on Seth Rollins:

“I’m gonna take a wait and see approach. I don’t want to see a regurgitated Shield. Those guys [AOP] almost crucified themselves wrestling in suits because now they’re going to have to do that every single time. They’re going to be busting the crotch out of that, guaranteed! … They want Seth to be entertaining. They’ve always wanted Seth to be entertaining, and this is, to me, just one of those cases where he’s just not good at being a good guy. So do what you’re good at, be the bad guy. The ironic thing is now everyone’s going to cheer him.”