– At last Saturday’s WrestleMania 41: Night 1, CM Punk finally fulfilled a life-long dream of headlining WrestleMania. He competed in the main event, facing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match, which was won by Rollins. In a post on his Instagram commented on headlining Night 1, which you can view below:

“There’s too many people to thank. I didn’t get here alone. I’ve been lifted up and comforted in bad times by people, family, who have always believed in me. It wasn’t a straight road. I took the long way. Along that way I’ve learned lessons. I’ve been wrong. I’ve been right. I’ve been mean. I’ve been humbled. I’m grateful for all the lumps. The good and the bad. What’s certain is you get back what you put in. Maybe not instantly. Maybe not tomorrow. But never say never. With a full heart and gratitude that goes to 11, I’m overwhelmed and in search of the perfect words to describe my last few days. Thank you. I love you. If it was the last one, it may very well have been the best one.”