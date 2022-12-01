wrestling / News
CM Punk Shares Photo Of His Dog Missing Teeth After Rumors Dog Was Struck At All Out
It was reported last month that Larry, the dog of CM Punk, was hurt during the brawl at All Out. The story, which reportedly came from people close to Punk, suggested that the Elite “kicked in” the door to Punk’s locker room and it hit Larry. As a result, the dog’s teeth were loosened and had to be removed.
The story was largely dismissed online and by eyewitnesses who said it was made up, but it seems Punk posted some proof on his Instagram story. He shared a photo of Larry, who is definitely missing teeth. Whether or not that was a direct result of All Out or not remains to be seen, but the dog has definitely had teeth removed.
CM Punk posting a pic of his dog Larry missing a few lower teeth.
When the claim first came out that Larry was injured by a door that was swung open by The Young Bucks, it was quickly shut down. It seems very believable now.#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UbQgl4j9ff
— Maury (@eesy_o) December 1, 2022
