– WWE Superstar CM Punk shared some backstage photos from his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in November of last year. The photos he shared on his Instagram Stories to Chicago’s Allstate Arena while in disguise. One of the photos also shows him signing his new WWE contract moments before going into the arena revealing his return. You can view those photos at the above link.

CM Punk was in action earlier this month at WWE Bad Blood. He defeated Drew McIntyre in the rubber match of their feud, beating him in a Hell in a Cell bout. The premium live event was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and broadcast live on Peacock.