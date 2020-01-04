CM Punk Shares Pic of Original WrestleMania 30 Match Card

– The original match plans for WrestleMania 30 were quite different than the final card, as CM Punk showed on Instagram Friday night. Punk posted to his Instagram story noting that he was doing some spring cleaning and found, along with some bone chips removed from his elbow in 2010, what the planned lineup was for the card as of January 20th, 2014 which was about two and a half months before the show took place.

The lineup as listed (as you can see in the screenshot below) is very different from the finalized lineup. Daniel Bryan was originally set to face Sheamus, but due in part to the fan demand around him, he found his way pushed into a match with Triple H which led to his winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Batista and Randy Orton that same night. This all opened up in part because Punk walked out of the company in January, as he was set to face Triple H according to the match card.

In addition, the original card lists Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose for the United States Championship. That didn’t happen, as The Shield teamed up to face Kane and the New Age Outlaws. Kane was originally booked to face The Big Show, who was instead part of the inaugural André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The matches that stayed the same were:

* The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar

* John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Additional matched that were added after the original card were:

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Los Matadores vs. The Real Americans vs. RybAxel

* WWE Divas Championship Vickie Guerrero Invitational: AJ Lee vs. Aksana vs. Alicia Fox vs. Brie Bella vs. Cameron vs. Emma vs. Eva Marie vs. Layla vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Bella vs. Rosa Mendes vs. Summer Rae vs. Tamina Snuka