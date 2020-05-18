wrestling / News
CM Punk Shares Throwback Pic With Steve Austin, Austin Comments
May 17, 2020
CM Punk took to his Instagram account to share an old picture of himself and Steve Austin from well before Punk was a wrestling star. Punk posted the following picture to his Instagram account of himself in 1996 with Austin when Stone Cold was on the rise in WWE.
Austin posted to Twitter after the Fite TV Twitter account reposted the image there, noting that it was specifically 1996 as Punk couldn’t recall if it was 1995 or 1996:
It was ‘96 Punk
Chi Town https://t.co/4dcmj3UIFt
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) May 17, 2020
