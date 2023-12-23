– In a post on his Instagram stories, CM Punk revealed his WWE schedule for the rest of December and January. The dates include his previously announced appearances at the WWE Holiday Tour shows on December 26 in New York at the Madison Square Garden and December 30 in Inglewood, California. Punk will be competing in the ring at both shows.

CM Punk already declared himself for the men’s Rumble match at next month’s Royal Rumble event. He’ll also be appearing at Monday Night Raw in Portland, Oregon on January 8 and Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 22.

The WWE Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.