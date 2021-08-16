CM Punk Sparks More Speculation With Cryptic Instagram Post

CM Punk knows how to play with fans as his rumored (non-confirmed) return to wrestling draws closer, and he fueled plenty of speculation with a new social media post. As you likely know, Punk is heavily rumored to be making his AEW debut this Friday at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, and ahead of that date Punk has posted an image to his Instagram Stories which list the dates 05, 11, and 21.

The speculation among people online is that these dates refer to his big wrestling contract signings, as follows:

* 2005: Punk signed his WWE developmental deal

* 2011: Punk signed the contract renewal that was part of his big storyline with Vince McMahon and John Cena at Money in the Bank that year.

Obviously, following on this logic, 2021 would be the year he returns to wrestling. In addition to his rumored appearance at Rampage, Punk is rumored to have his first match for AEW at All Out on September 5th.