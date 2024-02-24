– WWE Superstar CM Punk shared a message on his Instagram Stories earlier today, commenting on missing today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. Punk was not able to perform on today’s card due to the torn triceps injury he suffered last month at the WWE Royal Rumble in the men’s Rumble match.

CM Punk wrote, “Had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day staying positive and nobody wishes I was there performing for the fans more than me. Enjoy the show, appreciate you all.”

Punk recently underwent surgery to repair his torn triceps. The injury is expected to keep him out most of the year. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth RIGHT HERE.