CM Punk Was Spotted In Orlando, But Don’t Get Too Excited
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that CM Punk and Ace Steel were both spotted in Orlando today and last night. According to reports, the two were at Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights. With the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, this might cause people to draw their own conclusions. However, Fightful Select adds that Punk is also set to do commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championship tonight in Tampa.
As for Steel, he lives in Florida. At one point, he was talking with AEW about opening a training facility there.
As previously reported, WWE is believe to have shot down the idea of Punk returning to the company. He was fired from AEW last month.
