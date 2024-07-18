wrestling / News
CM Punk Reportedly Spotted At WWE Performance Center
July 17, 2024 | Posted by
CM Punk was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance center as he works toward getting cleared for an in-ring return. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that Punk was at the PC on Wednesday, working in the ring to get officially cleared.
It was reported yesterday that Punk is not yet 100% confirmed for SummerSlam, but that it is considered “probable” he will be ready for the August 3rd show.