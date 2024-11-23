– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman and CM Punk made their WWE TV returns. Heyman revealed Punk as the fifth man for The OG Bloodline’s team against The Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. WWE has also released an off-air clip, showing CM Punk standing tall with The OG Bloodline members following the live USA Network broadcast.

The footage shows Punk making the Go 2 Sleep motion with his hands rather than doing the “We the Ones” hand sign as the other members. You can view that clip below.

CM Punk joins OG Bloodline members Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso in WarGames against The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30. It will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 will be broadcast live on Peacock.