CM Punk Starrcast III Panel to be Available on Traditional PPV

– As previously reported, CM Punk will be appearing in a sit-down panel this weekend at Starrcast III. It looks like the event will not just be available through FITE.TV but also traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers, including DirecTV and InDemand.

The event is listed on DirecTV.com as CM Punk Live: Best In The World – LIVE for $14.95. You can check out a preview of the event promoting it as a PPV special that surfaced earlier this month. Punk’s live special will also be available to order through FITE.TV.

CM Punk’s live special at Starrcast is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 pm local time.