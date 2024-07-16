– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided on the pending in-ring return of CM Punk, who has been recovering from a torn triceps injury. Last month, it was rumored that Punk would be ready to return to the ring in early August for SummerSlam 2024.

According to Meltzer, he was told last week that it was “probable” that Punk would be ready to return for SummerSlam, but it’s still not “100%” confirmed that he will be cleared to return at the event, which is now less than three weeks away. As noted, WWE announced last night that Punk will be appearing on next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WWE has not yet announced Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk for SummerSlam. The premium live event currently has five matches scheduled. It will be held on Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be braodcast live on Peacock.