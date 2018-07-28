wrestling / News
CM Punk Still Telling Friends He Has No Interest In Wrestling
July 28, 2018 | Posted by
In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda), Dave Meltzer said that CM Punk has reportedly told his friends that he still has no interest in returning to wrestling, even though there have been rumors he’d return to ROH. There were rumors that ROH and NJPW were looking to get Punk for their show at Madison Square Garden in April 2019. Punk has told several people he still has no interest in a return