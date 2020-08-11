CM Punk Suggests Rey Mysterio Shave Seth Rollins’ Head

– As previously reported, Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik Mysterio, was brutally beaten by Seth Rollins on last night’s Raw. Rollins went to town on Dominik with a kendo stick. After the show, Rey Mysterio was not too happy about what Rollins did to his boy after posting about it on Instagram. Former WWE Superstar CM Punk even had a word of advice for Mysterio.

Mysterio wrote on his Instagram post, “You took this to another level @wwerollins. You will FKN pay for this!!” CM Punk later responded in the comments for the post, “Bro, shave his head. Never been done.”

Previously, Punk feuded with Mysterio in WWE, and they had a Straight Edge Society Pledge vs. Hair match, which Mysterio won. As a result, he shaved Punk’s hair. After that, Punk would start to wear a mask to hide his baldness. You can view Mysterio’s Instagram post below.