CM Punk Appearance, Tag Team Match Announced For WWE Raw
An appearance by CM Punk and a tag team match are set for this week’s WWE Raw. Adam Pearce appeared in a new WWE video posted to Twitter and announced that Punk will appear on Monday’s show. In addition, Dakota Kai has been cleared to compete and will join IYO SKY in facing The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday in Netflix, is:
* WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul
* Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan
* AJ Styles to appear
* CM Punk to appear
#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has some OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix live from Nashville tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/vQLWQS6q7e
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2025
