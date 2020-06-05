CM Punk Takes Shot AJ Styles For Not Speaking Up Amid George Floyd Protests

CM Punk is aware that several people are staying silent in the middle of the protests for racial equality in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and took a shot at AJ Styles over it. Punk posted to Twitter about how the things that people are saying amid the protests is a matter of people “snitching on themselves.”

When a fan responded to Punk noting that “Silence speaks volumes” and how he noticed AJ Styles is promoting his Mixer streams but not posting anything about the issue, Punk said, “Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years.”

He continued to engage with fans, agreeing with some sentiments about “cancel culture” but also arguing that consequences are important and more.

Punk said on this week’s WWE Backstage while discussing the protests, “We live in a time where hatred is stoked at the highest level. I don’t like things I see. I do what I can to stop it and I think I’m hopefully using my voice for good, but fascism and racism cannot win, and if you’re struggling to try to come up with a way that you can help, the easiest way to help is combat that intolerance with intolerance. There’s no room for it…If you’re white, use your voice, protect your black brothers and sisters and protect the people who this country was not built for. They might say it was, but everybody has a different experience. And just listen more.”

