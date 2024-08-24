– During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar CM Punk took another shot at his rival Drew McIntyre when asked to say something nice about the former champion. Punk noted that McIntyre is “the fourth-best wrestler to ever wear a kilt.”

Punk said on McIntyre (via Fightful), “One nice thing about Drew McIntyre. He’s the fourth-best wrestler to ever wear a kilt. Roddy Piper. The Highlanders. Drew McIntyre. Number four with a bullet.”

CM Punk gets a shot at revenge against Drew McIntyre next week at WWE Bash in Berlin. The two heated rivals will face each other in a Strap Match. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at WWE Bash in Berlin. It’s being held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.