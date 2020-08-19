CM Punk Talks Renee Young’s Exit, Favorite SummerSlam Match in Twitter Q&A

CM Punk conducted a Q&A on Twitter and addressed Renee Young’s reported WWE exit, his favorite SummerSlam match and more. You can see some highlights below from the Q&A, which took place on Wednesday afternoon:

I’m squatting in the basement. Watching baseball. Experimenting with rest periods between sets, so if anyone out there has fun questions, let’s do a Q&A! Use the hashtag #askpunk 🥳 — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can’t wait for the cook book and the podcast…. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

Vs Brock for sure. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

John lost a bet. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

After a six man, Fujiwara Hugged me and said “tonight, best worker in match”. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

You have to have quality talent and you have to trust them. There’s peaks and valleys. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

Open scoring would be interesting. 10-9 must system doesn’t always work. Really just need retired fighters to judge. I find they make excellent refs. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

I did all of it! — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020