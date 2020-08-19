wrestling / News
CM Punk Talks Renee Young’s Exit, Favorite SummerSlam Match in Twitter Q&A
CM Punk conducted a Q&A on Twitter and addressed Renee Young’s reported WWE exit, his favorite SummerSlam match and more. You can see some highlights below from the Q&A, which took place on Wednesday afternoon:
I’m squatting in the basement. Watching baseball. Experimenting with rest periods between sets, so if anyone out there has fun questions, let’s do a Q&A! Use the hashtag #askpunk 🥳
Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can’t wait for the cook book and the podcast….
Vs Brock for sure.
John lost a bet.
After a six man, Fujiwara Hugged me and said “tonight, best worker in match”.
I wasn’t booked.
You have to have quality talent and you have to trust them. There’s peaks and valleys.
Open scoring would be interesting. 10-9 must system doesn’t always work. Really just need retired fighters to judge. I find they make excellent refs.
Hockey, hands down.
I did all of it!
Great question. Yeah, it will happen.
It’s DOOM
