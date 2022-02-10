wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk Teams With Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill Beats A.Q.A.
– CM Punk earned a rematch against MJF on AEW Dynamite with a little help from Jon Moxley. Tonight’s show saw Punk demand a rematch against MJF, which MJF accepted as long as Punk could find a tag team partner other than Sting or Darby Allin and beat FTR.
Punk ended up appearing with Moxley as his partner and picked up the win; you can see a clip from the match below:
HOLY S**T! @CMPunk and @JonMoxley giving it their all against #FTR!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/nDCq9RYzRu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022
– Jade Cargill defeated A.Q.A. to retain the TBS Championship on the show:
The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains and keeps her perfect record!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/BbBe1v52Gt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022
