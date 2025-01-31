CM Punk Teases Favor Paul Heyman Owes Him: ‘You Never Know’

In an interview with Jackie Redmond (via Fightful), CM Punk teased the favor that Paul Heyman owes him, mentioned when Punk helped the Bloodline at Survivor Series. He said that he wouldn’t give any details on what it was, but suggested it’s not as important as people think. He also noted that he couldn’t give a time when people would learn more about it.

Punk said: “No. I never know when I’m actually going to need to cash it in. We’re friends, me and Paul. Between the two of us, we probably owe each other a lot of favors. I don’t know. I think everyone is maybe building it up a little bit too much. You never know. I might have to one day say, ‘Hey Paul, can you pick me up on your way to Raw?’ That might wind up being the favor. That’s going to be super disappointing for everybody. You never know. The sneaking suspicion is everyone thinks it’s somehow connected to somebody else that Paul is close with. We’ll find out.”