CM Punk Teases Ring Gear For AEW All Out

In a post on his Instagram Live (via Wrestling Inc), CM Punk teased the wrestling gear he will be using at AEW All Out tomorrow night at the NOW Arena in Chicago. The gear appears to be a throwback to his Chicago-starred trunks and kickpads he’s used in the past. The visible gear included his yellow and black outfit from Summerslam 2009 (and the pipebomb promo), his Halloween gear from 2011 and his purple and grey outfit from Wrestlemania 29.