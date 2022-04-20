CM Punk Teases ‘Special Guest’ On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

It looks as if we may have a surprise guest on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, as CM Punk shared a tease suggesting such on social media. Punk posted to his Instagram Stories with a photo that you can see below, which shows a sign outside a dressing room that reads, “Reserved For Special Guest.”

No word on who this might be. Tony Khan is set to make a major announcement on tonight’s show, but there’s no confirmation that the “special guest” is related to that.

