CM Punk Teases ‘Special Guest’ On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
It looks as if we may have a surprise guest on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, as CM Punk shared a tease suggesting such on social media. Punk posted to his Instagram Stories with a photo that you can see below, which shows a sign outside a dressing room that reads, “Reserved For Special Guest.”
No word on who this might be. Tony Khan is set to make a major announcement on tonight’s show, but there’s no confirmation that the “special guest” is related to that.
Our live coverage of tonight’s AEW Dynamite is here.
CM Punk putting a teaser out before #Dynamite 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IX8A3JqBsZ
— Vicky 💜 (@Vicky_6780) April 20, 2022
