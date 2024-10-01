CM Punk Teases Surprise for ‘Hungry’ Fans at Tonight’s WWE NXT

– CM Punk hyped tonight’s WWE NXT show on his Instagram Stories earlier, and he appears to be teasing a surprise for fans who come to the AllState Arena “hungry.” He wrote, “Hey, if you like wrestling, you should come to the All State Arena tomorrow night for the WWE NXT debut on The CW Network.” Punk added, “Or maybe if you’re just hungry, I dunno. Just sayin’…”

CM Punk will be serving as the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match featuring Ethan Page defending the title against Trick Williams. The live broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on The CW.

Additionally, Punk will be back in action this weekend at WWE Bad Blood. He’ll be competing in a Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event. WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.