CM Punk Teases Surprises For WWE Events In Chicago

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), CM Punk teased surprises for fans the next time that WWE holds an event in Chicago. The topic came up when discussing Punk giving fans at AEW Rampage free ice cream when he debuted there.

He said: “I realized it. It’s the reason why everybody in Chicago got free ice cream, as a thank you from me to the fans for waiting. More surprises in store if you plan on attending any shows in Chicago in the near future ‘wink wink, nudge nudge.’ I think I’m greatly misunderstood. Always love the fans. Very vocal about the bad ones though, and those are the stories people tend to harp on. I spent, I don’t know how much money buying 20,000 ice cream bars for the fans in Chicago. It’s something I always try to do. Dating back to when I was doing Wizard World Q&As, I’d bring donuts, pizza. I always want a fun, happy environment that I want my fans to enjoy being around.“